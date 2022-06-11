Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GECCN opened at $25.28 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

