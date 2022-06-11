Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Claude Généreux purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,300.

GWO stock opened at C$32.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84. The firm has a market cap of C$30.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$31.72 and a 12-month high of C$41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.9899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 54.21%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

