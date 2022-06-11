Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 11,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $148,311.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,271,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,443,511.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,925,044 shares of company stock valued at $33,421,981. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,161 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Groupon has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

