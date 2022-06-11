Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

PAC opened at $141.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

