Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Up 319.4% in May

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 319.4% from the May 15th total of 391,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFAI opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Guardforce AI has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services.

