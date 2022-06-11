Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 210.8% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
GBAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 47,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.34.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
