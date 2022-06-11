Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 210.8% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GBAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 47,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2,580.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

