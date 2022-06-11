GURU Organic Energy (GUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.04 million.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GURU Organic Energy in a report on Friday, April 8th.

