Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Gyrodyne stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

