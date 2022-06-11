H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HCYT stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.29.
H-CYTE Company Profile (Get Rating)
