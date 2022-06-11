H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCYT stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

H-CYTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

