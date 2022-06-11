Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3649 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.