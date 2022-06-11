Head-To-Head Comparison: Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) versus OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pioneer Merger and OppFi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A OppFi $350.57 million 1.04 $25.55 million N/A N/A

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pioneer Merger and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A OppFi 0 1 4 0 2.80

OppFi has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 161.26%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Merger and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A -151.41% 6.98% OppFi N/A 11.47% 3.09%

Summary

OppFi beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

