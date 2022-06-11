Head to Head Comparison: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) vs. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Health Catalyst and Professional Diversity Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $241.93 million 3.10 -$153.21 million ($3.10) -4.46 Professional Diversity Network $6.10 million 2.22 -$2.76 million ($0.20) -4.15

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional Diversity Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 18.7, suggesting that its share price is 1,770% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Health Catalyst and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 136.15%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -57.95% -19.88% -11.86% Professional Diversity Network -45.51% -112.57% -36.26%

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Professional Diversity Network on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

