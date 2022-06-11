Head-To-Head Comparison: Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) vs. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spanish Broadcasting System and iHeartMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A iHeartMedia 1 1 3 0 2.40

iHeartMedia has a consensus target price of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 169.94%. Given iHeartMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and iHeartMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spanish Broadcasting System $156.66 million 0.09 -$930,000.00 N/A N/A iHeartMedia $3.56 billion 0.39 $32.76 million $0.23 42.52

iHeartMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Profitability

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and iHeartMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spanish Broadcasting System N/A N/A N/A iHeartMedia 0.92% 5.23% 0.53%

Summary

iHeartMedia beats Spanish Broadcasting System on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (Get Rating)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It also owns and operates 18 radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately 290 affiliate radio stations; and 5 television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. In addition, the company produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app; and HitzMaker, a talent destination for aspiring artists. Further, it offers Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Urbano format genres through its radio stations; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, news, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news through approximately 2,100 radio stations and 170 television affiliates, and Internet and mobile partnerships. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 863 radio stations, which included 249 AM and 614 FM radio stations. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to approximately 10,000 radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

