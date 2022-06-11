Head to Head Contrast: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Versus Systems and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $770,000.00 10.66 -$17.85 million ($0.70) -0.96 LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.40 -$33.83 million ($0.50) -52.50

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -1,009.81% -67.10% -51.98% LiveRamp -6.40% 0.69% 0.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Versus Systems and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 273.41%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.