Head-To-Head Review: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) & FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR)

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get FingerMotion alerts:

This table compares FingerMotion and Everbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $22.93 million 3.66 -$4.94 million ($0.12) -16.33 Everbridge $368.43 million 3.76 -$94.80 million ($2.39) -14.65

FingerMotion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everbridge. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FingerMotion has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -21.56% -113.39% -51.62% Everbridge -23.82% -9.28% -2.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FingerMotion and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08

Everbridge has a consensus target price of $66.62, indicating a potential upside of 90.28%. Given Everbridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Summary

Everbridge beats FingerMotion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion (Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven solutions and insights for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.