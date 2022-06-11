Head to Head Review: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MDxHealth and RadNet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $22.24 million 5.35 N/A N/A N/A RadNet $1.32 billion 0.82 $24.73 million $0.33 58.03

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MDxHealth and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 RadNet 0 1 2 0 2.67

MDxHealth currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 100.96%. RadNet has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.27%. Given RadNet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RadNet is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A RadNet 1.36% 6.82% 1.16%

Summary

RadNet beats MDxHealth on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About RadNet (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of images in the field of mammography, as well as AI solutions for lung and prostate cancer. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and managed 347 centers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

