Head-To-Head Review: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) & Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum 7.97% 78.66% 8.50%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sasol and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 0 2 0 3.00 Laredo Petroleum 1 0 2 0 2.33

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $109.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.42%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Sasol.

Volatility and Risk

Sasol has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sasol and Laredo Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $14.29 billion 1.15 $588.89 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 1.39 $145.01 million $5.75 19.52

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Sasol on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol (Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids processes. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur dioxide, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals,plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

