Head-To-Head Survey: Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) versus Its Competitors

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Brookfield Renewable to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion $946.00 million -59.76 Brookfield Renewable Competitors $9.01 billion $494.64 million 17.15

Brookfield Renewable’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Brookfield Renewable. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Renewable and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Competitors 555 3295 3078 59 2.38

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.76%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.44%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -6.22% -2.08% -0.65% Brookfield Renewable Competitors -10.36% 7.53% 2.31%

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable’s competitors have a beta of -1.37, indicating that their average share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Renewable pays out -206.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 64.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Brookfield Renewable (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.