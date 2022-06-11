Head-To-Head Survey: comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) vs. DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for comScore and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00 DLocal 0 3 7 0 2.70

comScore presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.23%. DLocal has a consensus price target of $44.60, suggesting a potential upside of 67.80%. Given comScore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than DLocal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares comScore and DLocal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $367.01 million 0.52 -$50.04 million ($0.45) -4.64 DLocal $244.12 million 32.12 $77.88 million $0.28 94.93

DLocal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -6.19% -11.03% -3.56% DLocal 29.95% 32.37% 15.33%

Summary

DLocal beats comScore on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

