Head-To-Head Survey: Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) & Spire (NYSE:SR)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) and Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Spire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spire $2.24 billion 1.79 $271.70 million $4.05 19.00

Spire has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Excelerate Energy and Spire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 Spire 1 6 0 0 1.86

Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus price target of 32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.52%. Spire has a consensus price target of $71.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Spire.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Spire shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Spire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A Spire 10.94% 9.59% 2.55%

Summary

Spire beats Excelerate Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excelerate Energy (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

