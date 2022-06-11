HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.05, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

