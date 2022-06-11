Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HEINY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.00. 262,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($102.15) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Heineken from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.51.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

