Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, a growth of 353.6% from the May 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HLLPF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Hello Pal International has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.56 to $1.19 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

