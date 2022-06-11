Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 33,730 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

