Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Update

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of Hibernia REIT stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Hibernia REIT has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

