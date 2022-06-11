High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Update

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the May 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 68,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,407. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.