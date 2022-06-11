Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

HLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

