Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Up 293.0% in May

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, an increase of 293.0% from the May 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Hilltop by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilltop by 20.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.
Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
