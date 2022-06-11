Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Up 293.0% in May

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, an increase of 293.0% from the May 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Hilltop by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilltop by 20.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 1,084,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $39.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.