HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several brokerages have commented on HRT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get HireRight alerts:

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 22,435 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $325,083.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,874,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,576,315.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 6,805 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 219,460 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,804.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,518,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,935,000.

HRT stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.