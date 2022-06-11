Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCMLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.4148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

