Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Holcim has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

