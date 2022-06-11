Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. Hologic has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

