Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPLT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,791,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Home Plate Acquisition by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Home Plate Acquisition by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $19,147,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HPLT opened at $9.75 on Friday. Home Plate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

