HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$134.00 during trading on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

