Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the May 15th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $0.42 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

