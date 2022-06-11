HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in May

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.97. 203,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. HOYA has a one year low of $92.52 and a one year high of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.96.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Equities analysts forecast that HOYA will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.