H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the May 15th total of 732,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.7 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRUFF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

