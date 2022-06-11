Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Critical Comparison

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and TMC the metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.50 billion 0.95 -$244.36 million ($0.46) -11.83 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A

TMC the metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -7.69% 5.27% 1.79% TMC the metals N/A -158.48% -50.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hudbay Minerals and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 0 6 0 3.00 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $13.28, indicating a potential upside of 144.08%. TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 207.38%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Hudbay Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

