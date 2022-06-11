Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a payout ratio of 625.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

HPP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 2,831,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $860,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

