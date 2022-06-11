Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of Hurco Companies stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.48. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $37.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Hurco Companies worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.