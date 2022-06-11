IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Up 395.0% in May

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 395.0% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IAALF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
About IBC Advanced Alloys (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.