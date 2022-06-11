IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Up 395.0% in May

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 395.0% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAALF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

