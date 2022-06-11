Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Head to Head Analysis

Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Hycroft Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 13.73 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 2.42 -$88.56 million ($1.58) -0.86

Idaho Strategic Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93% Hycroft Mining -100.07% -4,170.48% -47.44%

Summary

Idaho Strategic Resources beats Hycroft Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

