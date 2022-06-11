Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Short Interest Update

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 310.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of IMEXF traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.24. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713. Imagin Medical has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.53.

Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

