iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) CEO Sells $23,973.30 in Stock

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) CEO Tim Peterman sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $23,973.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,342.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tim Peterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Tim Peterman sold 7,050 shares of iMedia Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $26,296.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Tim Peterman bought 32,573 shares of iMedia Brands stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 272,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,798. The company has a market cap of $31.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMBI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

