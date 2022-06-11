ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ImmunoGen by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 376,567 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 102.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ImmunoGen by 3,959.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 7.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $747.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

