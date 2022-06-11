Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $37,647.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $175,668 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 146,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 253,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

