Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $88.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

