Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of Ingevity stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.55. 148,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,576. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ingevity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ingevity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.