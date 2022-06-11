Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IVDN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 26,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Innovative Designs has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

