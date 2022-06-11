Insider Buying: Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Insider Buys 28,200 Shares of Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) insider Jr. Michael Conick Hanley purchased 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $20,022.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,702. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 223,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,115. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

